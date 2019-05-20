Photo Coverage: AMERICAN IDOL Crowns This Year's Winner

Following a cross-country search for the next singing sensation, "American Idol" rounded out its second season on ABC with an epic grand finale event, featuring "Idol"'s Top 3 contestants: Alejandro Aranda, Laine Hardy and Madison VanDenburg. For the first time in "Idol" history, America's live coast-to-coast vote determined the winner of the iconic singing competition series, as all voting took place during the show. The voting determined that Laine Hardy was crowned the winner of American Idol!

The crowning moment was preceded by special performances from music legends, including "Idol"'s very own superstar judges, the return of fan-favorite contestants from the current season and a special visit by last season's winner, Maddie Poppe. Poppe's debut album, "Whirlwind," drops on Friday, May 17.

Grand finale performances included, but were not limited to, the following:

Adam Lambert performed his new single, "New Eyes," and "Bohemian Rhapsody" with Dimitrius Graham

Carrie Underwood made a special appearance during her Cry Pretty Tour 360 and performed her new hit single, "Southbound," live on the "Idol" stage

Daddy Yankee and Katy Perry performed "Con Calma"

Dan + Shay performed "All To Myself" and "Speechless" with Madison VanDenburg

Jon Pardi performed a medley of "Night Shift" and "Dirt On My Boots" with Laine Hardy

Kane Brown performed "Good As You" and "Lost in the Middle of Nowhere" with Alyssa Raghu

Katy Perry performed "Unconditionally" with Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon

Kool & The Gang performed a medley of "Hollywood Swinging," "Ladies Night" and "Celebrate" with the Top 10

Luke Bryan performed "Knockin' Boots" and "Every Breath You Take" with Laci Kaye Booth

Lionel Richie performed "Dancing on the Ceiling" with the Top 10

Montell Jordan performed "This Is How We Do It" with Margie Mays and Austin Michael

Viral sensation Shayy returned to perform "Rise Up"

Weezer performed a medley of "Africa," "Take On Me" and "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" with Wade Cota and Walker Burroughs

Helping to determine the next singing sensation were music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosted the beloved series in its second season on ABC, and famed multimedia personality Bobby Bones acted as in-house mentor.

