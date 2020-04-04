Photo: Chris Evans Wishes AVENGERS Co-star Robert Downey, Jr. a Happy Birthday!

Chris Evans has wished his Avengers co-star Robert Downey, Jr. a happy birthday today! The actor shared a photo of the pair in front of the Avengers logo.

"Happy birthday to one of my absolute favorites! Love you 3000," Evans wrote.

The second sentence is a reference of Avengers, as it is what Tony Stark tells his daughter in Avengers: Endgame.

Happy birthday to one of my absolute favorites! Love you 3000, @RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/xkJmOivAdw - Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 4, 2020

Robert Downey, Jr. is an actor, producer and singer. In 2008, Downey was named by Time magazine among the 100 most influential people in the world, and from 2013 to 2015, he was listed by Forbes as Hollywood's highest-paid actor. Downey gained wider recognition for starring as Tony Stark / Iron Man in ten films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with Iron Man (2008). He has also played the title character in Guy Ritchie's Sherlock Holmes (2009), which earned him his second Golden Globe, and its sequel (2011).

Chris Evans first gained attention in 2005 as the Marvel Comics character Human Torch in Fantastic Four (2005) and its 2007 sequel and later gained further worldwide attention for his portrayal of Steve Rogers / Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in eleven films including four cameos. Evans began his career on the 2000 television series Opposite Sex. Besides his superhero films, he has appeared in such films as Not Another Teen Movie (2001), Sunshine (2007), Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010), Snowpiercer (2013), Gifted (2017), and Knives Out (2019). In 2014, he made his directorial debut with the drama film Before We Go, in which he also starred. In 2018, Evans made his Broadway debut in a production of Lobby Hero.





