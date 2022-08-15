Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo: Apple TV+ Reveals a First-Look at SHANTARAM

“Shantaram” will make its global debut Friday, October 14 on Apple TV+.

Aug. 12, 2022  

Apple TV+ has unveiled a first-look at "Shantaram," a new drama series starring Charlie Hunnam ("Sons of Anarchy"), and based on the internationally best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts.

The highly anticipated Apple Original series is a hopeful cinematic love story coupled with a thrilling epic adventure that follows one man's journey to redemption through a country that changes his life.

"Shantaram" will make its global debut with the first three episodes of its 12-episode first season on Friday, October 14, 2022, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through December 16, 2022, on Apple TV+.

"Shantaram" follows a fugitive named Lin Ford (Hunnam) looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay. Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he's running from in this new place. After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.

In addition to Hunnam, the series also stars Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino, Antonia Desplat, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, David Field, Alexander Siddig, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph, and Shiv Palekar.

The series is co-created, written and executive produced by Steve Lightfoot, who also serves as showrunner. Bharat Nalluri directs and executive produces. Andrea Barron, Nicole Clemens, Steve Golin, Justin Kurzel, also executive produce along with Eric Warren Singer, who co-created the series. "Shantaram" is produced for Apple by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content's AC Studios.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens.

After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 250 wins and 1,123 award nominations and counting, including this year's Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."

Charlie Hunnam in Shantaram


