Performers and Presenters Announced for the PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS

E! announced today the performers and presenters set to take the stage at the only awards show voted on by the people at the 2019 "E! People's Choice Awards" this Sunday, November 10. The "E! People's Choice Awards" will broadcast live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA and across the cable networks of NBCUniversal, including Bravo, E!, Syfy and usa network from 9:00-11:00pm ET/PT. Additionally, Grammy Award winner Alessia Cara and Grammy Award nominee Kelsea Ballerini are set to perform live at the ceremony.

The presenters include:

Alex Morgan (Co-Captain of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team)

Asante Blackk ("When They See Us," "This Is Us")

Bellamy Young ("Prodigal Son")

Brittany Snow ("Almost Family")

Coco Gauff (Professional U.S. Tennis Player)

D'Arcy Carden ("The Good Place")

David Spade ("Lights Out with David Spade")

Jacob Tremblay ("Good Boys")

Jenna Dewan ("Soundtrack," "Flirty Dancing")

Jeremy Scott (fashion designer)

Joey King ("The Act")

Kelly Rowland (Grammy Award-winning artist)

Karamo Brown ("Queer Eye")

Karen Gillan ("Jumanji: The Next Level")

Kat Dennings ("Dollface")

KJ Apa ("Riverdale")

Lucy Hale ("Fantasy Island")

Maggie Q ("Fantasy Island")

Rob Riggle ("Rob Riggle: Global Investigator (wt)")

Sarah Hyland ("Modern Family")

Sean Hayes ("Will & Grace")

Storm Reid ("Euphoria")

Terry Crews ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine")

Tom Payne ("Prodigal Son")

As previously announced, Jennifer Aniston will receive the People's Icon Award, Gwen Stefani is set to be feted with the Fashion Icon Award, and P!NK will be honored with the People's Champion Award.

The "E! Live From The Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards 2019" co-hosted by Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy kicks off at 7p ET/PT only on E!.

"Live From The Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards 2019" and the "E! People's Choice Awards" are both produced by Den of Thieves with Executive Producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.





