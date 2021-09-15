Peacock and Buzzfeed Announce Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart Halloween Special

The new one-hour baking competition special, Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween will stream Thursday, October 14 on Peacock.

From BuzzFeed Studios, Magical Elves and the minds of Tasty, the world's largest digital food network, Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween is a competition special hosted by Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, featuring talented bakers who face off in a delectable Halloween showdown.

This partnership between Peacock and BuzzFeed is the first in a slate of original unscripted programming that includes multiple projects in active development across celebrity, pop culture, games and pets.

In Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween teams of three bakers, called "Scare Squads," are tasked with baking and building a full-sensory 12x12 Halloween world that people can literally explore. The catch? Their worlds must be inspired by the concept of fear. Imagine larger-than-life-sized chocolate spiders or cotton candy cobwebs!

Tasty food content creator, Alvin Zhou will use his cooking and baking knowledge to judge each baker's creation alongside Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart.

Trios of the country's most talented and award-winning bakers compete to build an immersive, edible spectacle that celebrates the colorful creativity of Halloween. After the clock runs out, the judges crown the team that builds the tastiest confectionary world, and the competition ends in a fantastical Halloween party.

Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween is produced by BuzzFeed Studios, Magical Elves and Snoopadelic Films. Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon, Hillary Olsen, Patrick J. Doody and Gaylen Gawlowski serve as executive producers for Magical Elves. Richard Alan Reid and Charlotte Simms serve as executive producers for BuzzFeed. Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart also serve as executive producers.