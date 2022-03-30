Peacock Orders Sketch Comedy Special WOULD IT KILL YOU TO LAUGH? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early

Peacock has ordered a new original sketch comedy special Would it Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early. Television veteran and Emmy winner Meredith Vieira will also appear in the special. The one-hour special is set to premiere this summer.

The one-of-a-kind comedy special will feature famous comedy duo Berlant (A League of Their Own) and Early (Search Party, The Afterparty) playing exaggerated versions of themselves as they reunite after suffering a public falling out many years earlier. Berlant and Early will also play an unpredictable variety of characters throughout.

"We are beyond excited that Kate and John are bringing their comedic talents to Peacock," said KATIE Hockmeyer, EVP, Late Night Programming & Comedy Specials, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. This one-of-a-kind special is so brilliant and fun and we can't wait for our audience to see this magic."

"We are eternally grateful to Peacock for giving us this opportunity to make the nation laugh," said executive producers Kate Berlant, John Early and Andrew DeYoung, collectively. "The three of us could not be happier to be back together again making a big batch of sketches for you all."

Berlant and Early will also serve as executive producers alongside Andrew DeYoung (555, PEN 15) and A24 (Euphoria, Ramy). DeYoung will also serve as director and co-writer. The comedy special is produced by A24.