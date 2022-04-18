Peacock Orders Second Chapter of DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM

Peacock announced TODAY a second chapter of the streamer's fan-favorite original series Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem with five all-new episodes premiering on July 11th. New episodes will drop daily from July 11-15, 2022.

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem (Chapter 2) will feature the return of cherished Days supercouple Bo and Hope played by the iconic actors who originated the roles, Kristian Alfonso and Peter Reckell.

The second iteration of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem will also include plenty of familiar faces (both past and present) including Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, Stephen Nichols as Steve "Patch" Johnson, Mary Beth Evans as Kayla Brady Johnson, Lucas Adams as Tripp Johnson, Camila Banus as Gabi Hernandez, Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady, Robert Scott Wilson as Ben Weston, and Remington Hoffman as Li Shin.

In an epic, action-packed tale that spans the entire globe, from Monte Carlo to Hong Kong, beloved characters from DAYS OF OUR LIVES once again go "Beyond Salem!" as they trade the comforts of home for an adventure of a lifetime! Over the course of five thrilling episodes, heartwarming family reunions take a dangerous turn as a mysterious adversary wreaks havoc on their lives.

The next chapter of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem is story full of larger-than-life romance, jaw-dropping twists, and high-stakes drama - and it all connects back to a plot that long-time "DOOL" fans will surely remember.

"We are beyond thrilled to be partnering with Peacock again to produce a second chapter of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem," said Executive Producer Ken Corday. "Being able to build off of the storylines from DAYS OF OUR LIVES to create another exciting series for the audience brings myself, the Corday Productions team, and the cast so much joy. I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store next!"

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem is produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is the executive producer with co-executive producer Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati serves as head writer.

PEACOCK is the exclusive streaming home to DAYS OF OUR LIVES. The series airs weekdays on NBC.