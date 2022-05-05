Peacock Orders New RAINN WILSON AND THE GEOGRAPHY OF BLISS Docuseries

Peacock has ordered RAINN WILSON AND THE GEOGRAPHY OF BLISS, a new original docuseries starring Emmy Award nominated Rainn Wilson (The Office) and produced by RadicalMedia.

Based on Eric Weiner's New York Times best seller, The Geography of Bliss: One Grump's Search for the Happiest Places in the World, the six-episode travel docuseries will follow host and intrepid traveler Rainn Wilson as he traverses the globe searching for the secrets to the world's happiest and least happiest places on earth. From Iceland and Ghana to the United Arab Emirates and Japan, this series will unpack the science of happiness in a profound, humorous, and experiential way.

"Are you kidding me? This is THE JOB of a lifetime: traveling around the world for Peacock, seeking to uncover the secret to happiness in these perilous times," said Rainn Wilson. "I'll let you know what I find out!"

A deeply personal journey for Rainn, and his own struggles with mental health, each episode will feature him traveling to a different country to discover how changing your location and perspective can change your life. Supported by research from the rapidly-expanding field known as "the science of happiness"- Rainn gets his hands dirty as the audience's globe-trotting, soul-searching happiness warrior with a propensity for the comedic, quirky, reflective, and downright bizarre.

"Rainn Wilson, is the perfect guide to take audiences on a unique journey around the world uncovering the secret ingredients that make for a happy or unhappy population," said Rod Aissa, EVP Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "With an entertaining and irreverent tone, Rainn Wilson and The Geography of Bliss uncovers how the universal pillars of community, spirituality, family, and wealth all intersect to serve up varying degrees of happiness across our planet."

Produced by RadicalMedia, RAINN WILSON AND THE GEOGRAPHY OF BLISS's executive producers are Rainn Wilson, Dave Sirulnick, Jen Isaacson, Jon Kamen, Evan Rosenfeld, Casey Scharf, and showrunner Melissa Wood with co-executive producer Eric Weiner.

