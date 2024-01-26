Peacock Orders LONG BRIGHT RIVER Starring & Executive Produced by Amanda Seyfried

The series is based on Liz Moore’s New York Times bestselling novel Long Bright River.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

Peacock has announced the limited series order of suspense thriller LONG BRIGHT RIVER, starring and executive produced by Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated actress Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout).

The series comes from Sony Pictures Television and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and is based on Liz Moore’s New York Times bestselling novel Long Bright River.  

“Long Bright River tells a story about the collective power of an underserved community," said series creators and executive producers Liz Moore and Nikki Toscano. "We are thrilled that Amanda Seyfried will lead this series about how those initially perceived as victims can band together to regain their power. Moore's family history and her work with harm-reduction and community-service organizations in Philadelphia informed the series, which aims to portray with compassion the lives of those struggling with addiction and THE FAMILY members who love them.” 

LONG BRIGHT RIVER is a suspense thriller series that tells the story of Mickey (Amanda Seyfried), a police officer who patrols a Philadelphia neighborhood hard-hit by the opioid crisis. When a series of murders begins in the neighborhood, Mickey realizes that her personal history might be related to the case.  

Nikki Toscano (The Offer, Hunters) and Liz Moore (Long Bright River) will write and executive produce, with Toscano serving as showrunner. Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty and Amanda Lewis will executive produce for Original Film and Amy Pascal will executive produce for Pascal Pictures. Hagar Ben-Asher (Bad Boy, Dead Women Walking) will direct and executive produce the first episode. 

Photo Courtesy of LANCÔME, Nico Bustos



