Peacock Launches New Election Destination

Featuring Debate Coverage, Campaign News, Documentaries, and Timely Comedy.

Always timely and topical, Peacock is ready for Election 2020 with relevant news, comedy, and documentaries gathered into a single content destination. This destination centralizes all election content across the streaming service into the Vote tab in Browse, providing easy access to live coverage, on-demand content, and channels, including new, exclusive news commentary channel, The Choice.

"We know the upcoming election is top of mind for viewers, so this destination makes content even easier to find," said Jen Brown, Senior Vice President of Topical Programming and Development for Peacock. "We always want to provide depth and breadth of content on Peacock, especially on major news nights."

Peacock coverage of the final presidential debate on October 22 (all times ET):

Chuck Todd, who is joined by Kasie Hunt, will lead pre-debate coverage starting at 7:00 p.m. on NBC News NOW.

Zerlina Maxwell and Mehdi Hasan to host a pre-debate show from 8:00-8:45 p.m. and provide post-debate commentary at 11:00 p.m. on The Choice.

Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski and Willie Geist to provide pre-debate commentary at 8:45 p.m. and host a post-debate special at 10:30 p.m. on The Choice.

Both NBC News NOW and The Choice will stream the debate from 9:00-10:30 p.m.

Always-on options to help voters stay informed and ready to cast their ballots:

The Choice delivers exclusive content and fresh perspective from Zerlina Maxwell, Sam Seder and Mehdi Hasan.

NBC News NOW features the latest stories and breaking news on world news and US news, including recently launched morning show Morning News NOW.

Sky News offers breaking news, video, headlines, analysis and top stories from business, politics, entertainment and more in the UK and worldwide.

Peacock's Trending section makes it easy to get the news you are looking for when you need it with updates from across NBC News.

Plus, viewers can watch Noticias Telemundo, MEET THE PRESS with Chuck Todd, MEET THE PRESS Reports, and SUNDAY TODAY WITH WILLIE GEIST anytime on-demand.

Playlists, past events, specials and documentaries provide in-depth context for this year's election:

News specials including Decision 2020: Joe Biden Town Hall, Decision 2020: Donald Trump Town Hall, NBC News x NOTICIAS TELEMUNDO Reports Present Decisión 2020, and The Road to Recovery: America at a Crossroads

Past 2020 presidential and vice-presidential debates available on-demand.

Special "On the Issues" playlist featuring a series of topical news clips in the Vote tab.

Documentaries giving a deeper look into recent history and political issues including How to Fix an Election and The Way I See It (10/23) and more coming to Peacock in the weeks leading up to election night.

Topical comedy from late-night shows and election specials give reason to laugh during the campaign season:

Wilmore, new episodes every Friday - host Larry Wilmore not only covers the election but also engages in the important conversations of the week.

The Amber Ruffin Show, news episodes every Tuesday - no matter what's happening in the world, Amber Ruffin responds with her signature smart and silly take on the week's news.

Closer Look Thursday election special - as this monumental election approaches, Seth Meyers dissects recent events, up-to-the-minute breaking news and other important facts as America begins to cast its vote.

SNL election special - SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE special features fan-favorite political sketches from SNL (11/3).

Full coverage plans for election night on Peacock will be announced at a later date.

Viewers can sign up for Peacock for free at peacocktv.com. Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform; Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K, and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices, including Android, Android TV devices, Chromecast, and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft's Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony Playstation 4 and Playstation 4 Pro; and VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs. Comcast's eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, as well as eligible Cox Contour customers, enjoy Peacock Premium with their service at no additional cost.

View More TV Stories Related Articles