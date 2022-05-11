Peacock Announces Straight to Series Order of New Jason Woliner Project

Peacock announced TODAY the straight-to-series order of Untitled Jason Woliner Project, from director and executive producer Jason Woliner. In the style of Woliner's work on Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, the series is a groundbreaking project that mixes fact and fiction to tell a bizarre and incredible tale.

The series also comes from executive producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Loreli Alanis (Point Grey Pictures); Megan Ellison (Annapurna); Michael Sagol, Bert Hamelinck (Caviar) The series will be produced by Caviar and by Rogen and Goldberg through their overall deal with Lionsgate.

Untitled Jason Woliner Project is a mind-bending series from the director of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and the producers of The Disaster Artist. It's a project that director Jason Woliner has been shooting for over a decade and a story that continues to pile on jaw-dropping new twists.

"We can't wait to dive in with renowned filmmaker Jason Woliner, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and our partners at Lionsgate for this truly unique series that begins with betrayal and quickly becomes an epic, hilarious, action-packed journey," said Lisa Katz, president scripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "We know Peacock audiences will be hooked by this unpredictable mystery that examines a complex man on a remarkable journey."

"This show is unlike anything else you'll see this year," said Lionsgate Television EVP & Head of Scripted Development Scott Herbst. "This is one of the most bizarre, out-of-the-box shows I've ever worked on, and I can't believe we're even getting to make it."

Jason Woliner is a writer, director, and former child actor. He directed the smash hit comedy Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which the New York Times called 2020's "Movie of the Year", was nominated for two Academy Awards, and won the Golden Globe for Best Picture. He has directed episodes of What We Do In The Shadows, Nathan For You, The Last Man On Earth, and other series.

He was the showrunner and main director for all three seasons of [adult swim]'s surreal action comedy Eagleheart, which the New York Times recently called "brilliantly strange." He's currently set to direct Guru Nation, a new series from Bob Odenkirk and David Cross, for Paramount+.

Photo Credit: Joscelynne Feinstein