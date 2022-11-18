Peacock Announces Sean Patton's First Full Length Comedy Special

Peacock announced Sean Patton: Number One, a stand-up comedy event, at New Orleans legendary Tipitina's, that takes audiences on a deep dive into the personal experiences that made Sean who he is today. The special will premiere on December 2.

The 90-minute special explores everything from his obsessive-compulsive disorder to his madhouse of an upbringing and the broken, yet unbreakable bonds of his family.

Patton, born in New Orleans and based in Brooklyn, offers a hilarious and heart wrenching tapestry of his ridiculous, yet human psyche. Sean Patton: Number One serves as a reminder to viewers that there is beauty in human flaws and that laughter is the Number One way to persevere and accept the shortcomings that define who we are.

Watch the new trailer here: