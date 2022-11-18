Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Peacock Announces Sean Patton's First Full Length Comedy Special

Peacock Announces Sean Patton's First Full Length Comedy Special

The special will premiere on December 2.

Nov. 18, 2022  

Peacock announced Sean Patton: Number One, a stand-up comedy event, at New Orleans legendary Tipitina's, that takes audiences on a deep dive into the personal experiences that made Sean who he is today. The special will premiere on December 2.

The 90-minute special explores everything from his obsessive-compulsive disorder to his madhouse of an upbringing and the broken, yet unbreakable bonds of his family.

Patton, born in New Orleans and based in Brooklyn, offers a hilarious and heart wrenching tapestry of his ridiculous, yet human psyche. Sean Patton: Number One serves as a reminder to viewers that there is beauty in human flaws and that laughter is the Number One way to persevere and accept the shortcomings that define who we are.

Watch the new trailer here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
VIDEO: WE tv Reveals Juicy Supertease for the Return of LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Photo
VIDEO: WE tv Reveals Juicy Supertease for the Return of LOVE AFTER LOCKUP
This season four new couples plus two franchise favorites who were JUST released after their stints on “Love During Lockup” take the drama to the next level with deeper love, bigger doubts, even more mystery, and unique firsts - from first touch and kiss, to moving in together, to meeting the family. Watch the new video trailer now!
HBOs THE WHITE LOTUS From Mike White Renewed For A Third Installment Photo
HBO's THE WHITE LOTUS From Mike White Renewed For A Third Installment
HBO’s Emmy-winning anthology series THE WHITE LOTUS, from Mike White, will return for a third installment following a new group of guests at another White Lotus property. The first installment, which premiered July 2021 and was set in Hawaii, received 20 Emmy nominations across 13 categories and ten wins.
Dr. Pimple Popper Sets Holiday Special on TLC Photo
Dr. Pimple Popper Sets Holiday Special on TLC
For some, the first thing on their wish list is the removal of unwanted bumps so they can look forward to the most wonderful time of the year! In between the holiday cheer, Dr. Lee and her staff help patients look their best for the upcoming festivities and bring joy as they help their patients look and feel their best festive selves.

From This Author - Michael Major


Interview: Marissa Jaret Winokur on Channeling Tracy Turnblad From HAIRSPRAY in SANTA BOOTCAMPInterview: Marissa Jaret Winokur on Channeling Tracy Turnblad From HAIRSPRAY in SANTA BOOTCAMP
November 18, 2022

20 years after Hairspray opened on Broadway, Tony winner Marissa Jaret Winokur is once again channeling Tracy Turnblad in Santa Bootcamp. BroadwayWorld caught up with Winokur to discuss working with Rita Moreno in the new film, how they 'doubled down on Christmas,' Hairspray's 20th anniversary, and more.
Listen: Disney Drops DISENCHANTED SoundtrackListen: Disney Drops DISENCHANTED Soundtrack
November 18, 2022

Available now, the Disenchanted Original Soundtrack digital album features seven all-new original songs written by eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken and lyrics by three-time Oscar-winning lyricist Stephen Schwartz, whose work on “Enchanted” garnered three Academy Award® nominations and a score by Alan Menken.
Danny Elfman's Official Soundtrack for WHITE NOISE Released TodayDanny Elfman's Official Soundtrack for WHITE NOISE Released Today
November 18, 2022

Danny Elfman’s official soundtrack for the forthcoming film White Noise has been released. Featuring 21 tracks, Elfman’s score serves as an ambitious and eccentric musical compliment to Academy Award-nominated writer-director Noah Baumbach’s latest project. Boasting an all-star ensemble headlined by Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle.
Presley & Taylor Release 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'Presley & Taylor Release 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'
November 18, 2022

Presley & Taylor have become in-demand performers, playing shows over the last five years from opening for mega superstars like Old Dominion, Martina McBride, Sammy Kershaw, Jimmie Allen and many more, including performing with Pam Tillis at the Grand Ole Opry and CMA Fest stages several years in a row.
Set Mo Rounds Off Remix Package for Snakehips and TinasheSet Mo Rounds Off Remix Package for Snakehips and Tinashe
November 18, 2022

Set Mo strips Snakehips and Tinashe’s collaboration “Who’s Gonna Love You Tonight” back into a minimalist tech-house thumper meant for peak-time DJ sets. Driving four-four rhythms grind into a groove, softened by synth droplets amongst Tinashe’s chopped-up vocals. The club-ready Set Mo remix breathes new life into “Who’s Gonna Love You Tonight.