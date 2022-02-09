Peacock Announces KEVIN HART'S WINTER OLYMPICS TAILGATE PARTY

Kevin Hart will present a hilarious special surrounding the Winter Olympics with KEVIN HART'S WINTER OLYMPICS TAILGATE PARTY.

Hart and his special guests will talk about their favorite parts of the Olympics so far, tease what's to come and share their takes on every aspect of the Games, on-set and virtually.

The one-hour special from Laugh Out Loud will premiere exclusively on Peacock on Friday, February 11th.

Featured in the special are former Olympians, Olympic Gold medalist, Lindsey Vonn and Olympic Bronze medalist, Gracie Gold. Also appearing in the special is Olympic Silver Medalist Julia Marino who just earned her medal in Beijing in the women's snowboard slopestyle.

Joel McHale and Jack McBrayer will serve as field correspondents for the special with a skating lesson from Gracie Gold and a curling lesson from the pros at the SoCal Curling Center. Kevin will also get a slapshot lesson set from Blake Bolden, the first black woman to play in the U.S. Women's Hockey League.

Sports analysts Michael Irvin and Rich Eisen will give their thoughts on what we've seen so far and who they hope to see atop the podium and Kevin's friend Tiffany Haddish makes a special appearance to talk about what she loves most about the Olympics.

One of the most exciting interviews of the special is with the Jamaican bobsled team making an appearance virtually from Beijing as they prepare to compete. Joining the interview will be Leon Robinson who starred in 1993 fan-favorite Cool Runnings. This is the first time in over 20 years that Jamaica has competed in the 4-man bobsled competition on the Olympic stage.

The series is produced by LOL Studios as part of LOL's multi-faceted content partnership with Peacock, which includes an LOL! Network channel and the original talk show, HART TO HEART.