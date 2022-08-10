Peacock Adds New Episodes of Law&Crime's PRIME CRIME

Peacock has added 10 new episodes of the hit show 'Prime Crime' to its on-demand lineup. This addition continues Law&Crime's growing on-demand lineup following its launch on the platform last year and provides viewers with all 33 episodes of the show.

'Prime Crime,' hosted and executive produced by attorney and Law&Crime anchor Jesse Weber, takes a deep dive into high-profile true crime and courtroom stories, and puts a spotlight on infamously controversial cases that have shocked investigators and the public alike.

This series continues to take a deep dive into high-profile crime and courtroom stories, such as the televised trial between actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, that had the whole world watching, the bizarre murder case of real estate heir Robert Durst, and the death of Ahmaud Arbery, whose shooting caught on tape rocked a nation.

The series is driven by the original video from each case including extensive police interrogation tapes, bodycam footage, 911 calls and in-court trial scenes. All 33 episodes are now available on-demand on Peacock.