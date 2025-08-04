Video: Watch a Sneak Peek Clip From the Season 2 Finale of THE BUCCANEERS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from the season two finale of the acclaimed hit drama “The Buccaneers." In the episode, the end-of-season Tintagel Ball sets off an explosive chain of revelations and betrayals—and Nan’s life will never be the same. The eighth and final episode of the season will premiere globally on Wednesday, August 6 on Apple TV+.

In the first season of “The Buccaneers,” a group of fun-loving young American girls exploded into the tightly corseted London of the 1870s, setting hearts racing and kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash. Now the Buccaneers are no longer the invaders — England is their home. In fact, they’re practically running the place. Nan is the Duchess of Tintagel, the most influential woman in the country. Conchita is Lady Brightlingsea, heroine to a wave of young American heiresses. And Jinny is on every front page, wanted for the kidnapping of her unborn child. All of the girls have been forced to grow up and now have to fight to be heard, as they wrestle with romance, lust, jealousy, births and deaths … themes that consume all women of any age, no matter what year it is. Last time we got a taste of England. This time we’re in for a veritable feast.

Written by series creator Katherine Jakeways, season two is directed by BAFTA Award winner William McGregor, DGA Award winner Rachel Leiterman, John Hardwick and Charlie Manton. Jakeways, Emmy Award winner Beth Willis and BAFTA Award winner Susanna White serve as executive producers. “The Buccaneers” is produced for Apple TV+ by The Forge Entertainment, a Banijay UK company. The complete first season of “The Buccaneers” is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple