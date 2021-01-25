Party Claw Productions To Premiere New Digital Series I KISSED YOUR BOYFRIEND: ANOTHER FEMINIST VLOG

Party Claw Productions will premiere the brand new digital series, "I Kissed Your Boyfriend: Another Feminist Vlog," based on the 2016 stage production directed and co-developed by Chelsea Bryn Lockie. The series, written by and starring Laura Kay, follows Laura as she grapples with sex, feminism, and her embarrassing dating history. Under the direction of Ashley Kristeen Vega and co-produced by Kelsey Kennedy, the series features ten brand new episodes, the first of which will premiere on January 31, 2021.

"I Kissed Your Boyfriend: Another Feminist Rant" premiered in 2016 at the United Solo Theatre Festival at Theatre Row in New York City. Directed by Actors Studio Drama School alum Chelsea Bryn Lockie, the 70-minute solo show featured original music by NYC actor Jeff Gorcyca, and was stage-managed by Kelsey Kennedy. The show was revived at the PIT Underground in 2017.

The series, which contains material from the original production as well as brand-new material, features guest appearances by NYC actors Din Griffin, Shea LaManque, and Carmine Giordano, as well as a brand new song by Kelly Webb.

Episodes will air Sundays at 7pm EST, beginning January 31st on the Party Claw Productions YouTube Channel.