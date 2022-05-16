Paramount Network's YELLOWSTONE Begins Production for the Highly Anticipated Fifth Season

Paramount Network TODAY announced that Yellowstone, TV's #1 show, has kicked off production on its highly anticipated fifth season in Montana following a staggering 11 million average total viewers and first-time SAG and PGA nominations.

Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect - the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders - an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.

The beloved ensemble cast will return led by OscarÂ®-winner Kevin Costner, alongside Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham with Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly upped to series regulars.

Yellowstone is co-created by OscarÂ®-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water and Sicario) and John Linson. Executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay.

