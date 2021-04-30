Panelists Announced for THE POWER OF TV: #REPRESENTATIONMATTERS Free Virtual Event

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Top Hollywood creatives to discuss equity and inclusion strategies for the television industry.

Apr. 30, 2021  

The Television Academy Foundation TODAY announced it will present, in partnership with The Loreen Arbus Foundation, "The Power of TV: #RepresentationMatters, " an online event, on May 5.

The free, open-to-the-public virtual forum will feature a panel discussion with industry creators, talent and executives leading the charge for inclusion in television on screen and behind the scenes.

Panelists for the event include executive producer and writer Steven Canals ( Pose); actor, writer, producer and creator Ryan O'Connell ( Special); and Tony Award-nominated actor, Ashley Park ( Emily in Paris). Executive and Co-Head of Cultural Business Strategy Group, CAA, Ruben Garcia will moderate.

The online event will be on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 5 p.m. (PDT). Admission is free; RSVP is required. To register, visit TelevisionAcademy.com/power-of-tv/tickets.

"Advancing diversity in television calls for ongoing learning and intentional change," said Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy Foundation. "This Power of TV public program will present a lively and candid discussion with trailblazing content creators and advocates whose groundbreaking work is forging a more inclusive television industry."

"Representation in media matters because it can shape how minorities and marginalized groups are viewed by society and how they view themselves," said Loreen Arbus, president, The Loreen Arbus Foundation. "It is critical that the collective inclusion movement in television continues to champion and further diversity, equal opportunity and accessibility for all."

The Television Academy Foundation launched The Power of TV public program in 2017 to showcase the power and potential of television to shape culture and create positive social change.

For more information on the Foundation, please visit TelevisionAcademy.com/Foundation.


