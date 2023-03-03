Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH to Stream on Peacock Next Week

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will stream exclusively on Peacock starting March 10.

Mar. 03, 2023  

DreamWorks Animation's Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will stream exclusively on Peacock starting March 10. Directed by Joel Crawford, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish has been nominated for an Academy Award® in the category of Best Animated Feature. For more about Puss in Boots: The Last Wish on Peacock.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will join other fan-favorite films from DreamWorks such as the Shrek franchise, The Croods, and Trolls World Tour. Fans can also enjoy the family-friendly series PUSS IN BOOTS Shorts.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is the latest addition to Peacock's growing library of iconic films, including M3GAN, Spoiler Alert, TÁR, Violent Night, She Said, Ticket to Paradise, Bros, Nope, Mid-Century.

Everyone's favorite leche-loving, swashbuckling, fear-defying feline returns.

For the first time in more than a decade, DreamWorks Animation presents a new adventure in the Shrek universe as daring outlaw PUSS IN BOOTS discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send PUSS IN BOOTS on his grandest quest yet.

Academy Award® nominee Antonio Banderas returns as THE VOICE of the notorious PiB as he embarks on an epic journey into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star and restore his lost lives. But with only ONE LIFE left, Puss will have to humble himself and ask for help from his former partner and nemesis: the captivating Kitty Softpaws (Oscar® nominee Salma Hayek Pinault).

In their quest, Puss and Kitty will be aided-against their better judgment-by a ratty, chatty, relentlessly cheerful mutt, Perrito (Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows). Together, our trio of heroes will have to stay one step ahead of Goldi (Oscar® nominee Florence Pugh, Little Women) and the Three Bears Crime Family, Jack Horner (Emmy® winner John Mulaney, Kid Gorgeous at Radio City) and terrifying bounty hunter, the big, bad Wolf (Wagner Moura, Narcos).

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish features an all-star comedic cast that includes Oscar® winner Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone (Black Widow), Samson Kayo (Sliced), Emmy® nominee Anthony Mendez (Jane the Virgin) and Tony Award® nominee Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Featured Actress in a Musical - Ghost: The Musical

The long-awaited follow-up to the 2011 Academy Award®-nominated blockbuster, The Last Wish is directed by Joel Crawford and produced by Mark Swift, the creative team behind DreamWorks Animation's smash, The Croods: A New Age. The film's executive producer is Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri.

The character of PUSS IN BOOTS first appeared in 2004's Oscar®-nominated Shrek 2 and instantly became a global, scene-stealing sensation. Puss then co-starred in two other Shrek sequels and his solo film, as well as in multiple DreamWorks Animation videos and TV series. The Shrek and PUSS IN BOOTS films have collectively earned more than $3.5 billion worldwide.

Watch the trailer here:



