PUPPY BOWL XIX Was the #1 Non-Sports Telecast on Super Bowl Sunday

Simulcast across Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, TBS, HBO Max and discovery+, "Puppy Bowl XIX" reached more than 13.2 million viewers -- and 7.6 million canines -- on Sunday, Feb. 12. This marks the largest reach for the event in five years.

"Puppy Bowl XIX" dominated on Sunday as the #1 non-sports cable telecast of the day among key demos including, P25-54, P18-49 and P18-34. Among P25-54, the game averaged a 0.71, 0.58 and 0.28 rating on Animal Planet, TBS and Discovery Channel, respectively. For the first time ever, PUPPY BOWL went into overtime with Team Fluff defending their title to take home the Wayfair "Lombarky" trophy, defeating Team Ruff with a final score of 87-83.

"One of the reasons we were excited about the many synergy opportunities that came with the Warner Bros. Discovery merger is that with this unique collection of brands we could experiment with cross-platform content sharing and explore new, creative ways to attract more viewers," said Julie Taylor, Chief of Content Strategy & Insights, US Networks.

"We simulcast on multiple platforms, leveraged sports stars to rally fans, showcased talent from Discovery, HGTV, Travel Channel, Food Network and New Line Cinema's "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" to enhance the viewer experience. These strategies helped us build bigger buzz and expand Puppy Bowl's viewership by more than 3.6 million this year."

"Puppy Bowl XIX" also was the #1 most social program among cable networks, excluding sports, trending #3 on Twitter in the U.S. and garnering more than 420 million lifetime TikTok views.

Team Fluff player "Pickle," a Pomeranian from Florida Little Dog Rescue in St. Cloud, FL, was named the BISSELL® MVP (Most Valuable Puppy). Team Ruff player "Moocow", a Shih Tzu from Bosley's Place in Smyrna, GA, was honored with the SUBARU OF AMERICA, INC. Underdog Award.

"Puppy Bowl XIX" is currently available to stream on HBO Max and discovery+.