PREDATOR: BADLANDS Sets February Hulu Streaming Debut

Predator: Badlands, the latest chapter in the science fiction franchise, will arrive on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on February 12 in the U.S., and on Disney+ internationally. As previously announced, the movie will debut on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 17.

Set in the future on a deadly remote planet, Predator: Badlands follows Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), a young Predator outcast from his clan, who finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Elle Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey IN SEARCH OF the ultimate adversary. The movie is directed by Dan Trachtenberg.

Predator: Badlands has become the highest-grossing entry in the franchise’s 38-year history, earning $184.5 million worldwide and surpassing the previous record holder, 2004’s Alien vs. Predator ($177.4M).

Additionally, 15 newly added videos are now available in the Predator Creators Collection by pocket.watch on Disney+ and Hulu. This creator-led content streams alongside the full franchise on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, including Dan Trachtenberg’s Prey and Predator: Killer of Killers.

