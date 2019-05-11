POWER RANGERS Actor Pua Magasiva Dies at 38

May. 11, 2019  

Pua Magasiva, the actor who played the Red Ranger on POWER RANGERS Ninja Storm, was found dead on Saturday in New Zealand, according to Page Six. The actor was 38.

Police were called to a New Zealand home on Saturday morning, where Magasiva was found unresponsive.

A police spokesperson said that there were "no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death."

In addition to his role on Power Rangers, he was known in New Zealand for his longtime role as Vinnie on Shortland Street. He was a Flava radio show host until last April.

Read more on Page Six.



