POKEMON MASTER JOURNEYS: THE SERIES Coming to Netflix This September

The Pokémon Company International announced that the upcoming season of "Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series" will premiere Sept. 10, 2021, exclusively on Netflix in the U.S. This follows the exclusive launch of the previous season in 2020 on the streaming platform in the U.S.

"Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series" is the 24th season of the globally popular animated series and features the newest adventures of Ash Ketchum and his Pikachu. The latest season features approximately 42 episodes, with an initial release of 12 episodes followed by quarterly releases on Netflix for the duration of the season. Beginning today, fans can watch a new trailer for the upcoming season on the official Pokémon YouTube channel below.

It's a big, big world, but you know where to find Ash and Goh-battling and catching Pokémon from Kanto to Galar! With Pikachu, Cinderace, and their other Pokémon beside them, our heroes continue to travel all over the world to research Pokémon for Cerise Laboratory. Along the way, Ash climbs higher in the World Coronation Series rankings, and Goh adds more Pokémon to his Pokédex in his quest to catch Mew.

Meanwhile, Chloe takes her first steps as a Pokémon Trainer when she meets a mysterious Eevee. New friends, returning rivals, and exciting adventures await-as THE JOURNEY continues!

Watch here: