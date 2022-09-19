PJ MASKS Halloween Special Coming to Disney Channel

Tune in to Disney Junior on September 25 at 11am ET/PT for a brand new "PJ MASKS" Halloween special!

PJ MASKS is the immensely popular children's series that launched in 2015 on Disney Junior (U.S.). Since debuting, PJ MASKS has inspired millions of kids all around the world to be a hero, showing that even the littlest kids have the power to be superheroes!

In this 2-part special, Orticia learns the meaning of 'Trick or Treat' and gets carried away by tricking, not treating. Romeo sees this as an opportunity to have some Halloween fun. He traps Orticia, uses his blast ray to gigantify her pumpkin minions and unleashes them to cause mischief across the city! The PJ MASKS hear Orticia call for help and immediately jump into action to save the day!

Plus, celebrate the special with themed Halloween activity sheets, including pumpkin carving stencils and spot the difference activities, which can be found here.

Audiences fell in love with PJ MASKS' three kid heroes, who don their masks and pajamas at night to become a hero team, to keep rivals and "baddies" from ruining people's day. Connor becomes Catboy (with cat powers), Amaya becomes Owlette (owl powers) and Greg becomes Gekko (lizard powers).

Together, they go into the night to save the day using their unique skills and vehicles. Kids and parents have been motivated by the series' themes of inclusion and imagination. Keep up to date with the latest and greatest from Catboy, Owlette and Gekko on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube!