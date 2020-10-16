PINK FLOYD'S DELICATE SOUND OF THUNDER Coming to Digital December 1st

The Grammy-nominated 1988 concert, restored.

The Grammy-nominated 1988 concert, restored, re-edited and remixed from the original film reels and master tapes. Filmed at the Nassau Coliseum (Long Island, NY) and featuring David Gilmour, Nick Mason and Richard Wright at their incendiary best, this engrossing and uplifting event uses an innovative mix of lighting and staging, balancing the then-new material and classic Pink Floyd songs.

Track Listing

Shine on You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5 Signs of Life Learning to Fly Sorrow The Dogs of War On the Turning Away One of These Days Time On the Run The Great Gig in the Sky Wish You Were Here Us and Them Money Comfortably Numb One Slip Run Like Hell

BONUS TRACKS

Yet Another Movie Round and Around A New Machine Part 1 Terminal Frost A New Machine Part 2

