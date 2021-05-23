Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PHOTO: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Pays Tribute to Late Actor Charles Grodin

Grodin hosted SNL once, in 1977, in an episode that featured Paul Simon as musical guest.

May. 23, 2021  

Saturday Night Live paid a tribute last night to Charles Grodin, beloved actor who died earlier this week.

The below photo flashed on screen during the show's 46th season finale:

Grodin appeared on Broadway three times - in "Tchin-Tchin" in 1962, "Absence of a Cello" in 1964," and "Same Time Next Year" in 1975.

He also directed the 1968 Broadway production of "Lovers and Other Strangers" and directed and produced the 1974 production of "Thieves" and the 1977 production of "Unexpected Guests."

Grodin was best known for his onscreen roles in "Midnight Run," "The Heartbreak Kid," "Heaven Can Wait," and "Catch-22."

He is also notable for his bizarre, groundbreaking appearances on "Saturday Night Live" and "The Tonight Show," during which he played an angry, confrontational character who refused to prepare for the shows.

Most recently, Grodin appeared in several episodes of "Louie" and in the miniseries "Madoff."

He passed away on May 18th, 2021, from bone marrow cancer.

Read the full obituary here.


