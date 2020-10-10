PHOTO: Jeff Goldblum Re-Creates Shirtless JURASSIC PARK Moment to Thank Fans For Registering to Vote

Goldblum shared his HeadCount page, which nearly 3,000 fans used to check their voter status!

Jeff Goldblum recreated his classic shirtless scene from "Jurassic Park" as a thank you to fans who registered to vote or checked their registration status - an effort created in partnership with HeadCount and #GoodToVote.

"WOW! Thank you to everyone who used my HeadCount page to make sure that you're #GoodToVote!" he wrote in the caption. "Nearly 3,000 of you are ready for this November's election. Here's your reward...how time flies."

Check out the post below!

The #GoodToVote campaign was developed by Ben Relles (Head of Innovation for Youtube Originals) with the intent of partnering with influential voices to drive new voter registration and current voter participation. They have successfully executed partnerships with celebrities and influencers including David Dobrik - who registered a record-breaking 100K new voters in the first 24 hours, the cast of Mean Girls, Samuel L. Jackson, Emma Roberts, Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Gad, Alisha Marie, Remi Cruz, DeStorm Power, Rebecca Black, and Epic Rap Battles among others.

