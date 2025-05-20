PBS Sets New Crime Drama PATIENCE Season 1 Premiere Date

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



PBS has announced the premiere of PATIENCE, an adaptation of the popular French series “Astrid,” debuting on Sunday, June 15th at 8 p.m. ET on PBS (check local listings). Produced by Eagle Eye Drama in association with Channel 4, the series brings a unique and authentic perspective to the crime drama genre.

PATIENCE will stream on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org, and the PBS App, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, and VIZIO. Patience will also be available to stream on PBS Passport and with PBS Masterpiece on Prime Video.

PATIENCE follows Patience Evans, played by Ella Maisy Purvis (A Kind of Spark), a neurodivergent woman who works in the Criminal Records Office in the city of York. Patience is autistic and views the world in a unique way. When Detective Inspector Bea Metcalf, played by Laura Fraser (Breaking Bad), recognizes her talents, she takes Patience under her wing to assist with complex criminal investigations. Together, they tackle a series of challenging cases, with Patience offering extraordinary insight that transforms the way crimes are solved.

The ensemble cast includes Nathan Welsh (The Ledge), Mark Benton (Anna and the Apocalypse), Ali Ariaie (“The Great”), Adrian Rawlins (The Harry Potter Franchise) and others.

PATIENCE was adapted and written by Matt Baker (“Hotel Portofino”), Stephen Brady (“Red Election”), and Daniella Devinter (“Before We Die”) and directed by Maarten Moerkerke (“Thieves of the Wood”). The series is an Eagle Eye Drama title produced in association with Channel 4 for PBS - which is currently averaging 4.2 million viewers per episode in the U.K. and their top drama of the last four years. The film is also produced in association with Happy Duck Films and Gallop Tax Shelter with the support of Tax Shelter of the Belgian Federal Government. PATIENCE is produced by Alison Kee and executive produced by Walter Iuzzolino, Jo McGrath, and Dries Vos. Beta Film handles international distribution for PATIENCE and secured the agreement with PBS Distribution for the series.

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Play - Live Standings A Streetcar Named Desire - BAM Harvey Theater - 15% Vanya - Lucille Lortel Theatre - 9% Little Women (Klara Eales) - Actors Temple Theatre - 6% Vote Now!