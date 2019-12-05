PBS Explores America's History, Food and Culture January-March 2020

From new episodes of FINDING YOUR ROOTS with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. to Season 2 of NO PASSPORT REQUIRED with Marcus Samuelsson to SOMEWHERE SOUTH, a new series with Chef Vivian Howard, PBS will explore America's diversity through food, history and culture with a series of programs scheduled from January through March 2020. Additional programs include AMERICAN EXPERIENCE "The Poison Squad," about the chemist who fought for food safety at the turn of the 20th century, and FOOD. ROOTS. PHILIPPINES, Billy Dec's search for the recipes of his ancestors. Chef Patrick O'Connell's magnificent obsession is revealed in THE INN AT LITTLE WASHINGTON: A DELICIOUS DOCUMENTARY and new digital series GOOD GUMBO (w.t.) travels to Louisiana, the Mississippi Delta and the Gulf to delve into the region's rich food and cultural heritage. Full of surprising revelations and unforgettable characters, these programs celebrate our uniquely American culture and showcase the myriad contributions that diverse groups of Americans have made to our country, our cuisine, and our common history.

Descriptions and schedule follows:

FINDING YOUR ROOTS with Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

Tuesdays, January 7-February 25, 2020, 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET

Season Six returns to explore the mysteries, surprises and revelations hidden in THE FAMILY trees of popular figures. These eight episodes feature new guests including Sterling K. Brown, Sigourney Weaver, Queen Latifah, Jeff Goldblum and more and re-mixed thematic combinations of former participants' stories.

NO PASSPORT REQUIRED - Season 2 Premiere

Mondays, January 20-February 17, 2020, 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET

Chef Marcus Samuelsson returns for a second season visiting Boston, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Seattle to explore the rich diversity of immigrant traditions and cuisines woven into American food and culture.

GOOD GUMBO (w.t.) - New PBS Digital Series Premiere

Monday, January 13, 2020

Hosted by acclaimed Louisiana chef Philip Lopez, this new web series from PBS Digital Studios launches on Youtube and IGTV. Inspired by NO PASSPORT REQUIRED, the series explores the historical and cultural roots of some of the most popular dishes in the Deep South. The series reveals that international influences on the region extend far beyond cuisine and into music, language, traditions and architecture. Featuring interviews with major figures in the world of Southern food culture, the series delves into how history, tradition and downhome ingenuity shaped what we eat.

AMERICAN EXPERIENCE "The Poison Squad"

Tuesday, February 4, 9:00-11:00 p.m. ET

Discover the forgotten heroes who fought for food safety at the turn of the 20th century. An unusual collection of allies led by a government chemist changed the way Americans thought about food, health and consumer protection forever. Based on the book by Deborah Blum, the film features noted food journalist and cookbook writer Mark Bittman, author Eric Schlosser (Fast Food Nation), and acclaimed food journalist for The Atlantic, Corby Kummer.

JULIA CHILD BEST BITES

March-April 2020

Beloved chef Julia Child opened up new worlds for Americans by making cooking fun, inspiring millions to get into THE KITCHEN to prepare and enjoy delicious food. A new one-hour special in March and six 30-minute episodes beginning in April feature insights on Julia's legacy and enduring impact on our culture today from Martha Stewart, chefs Jacques Pepin, Sara Moulton, Rick Bayless, Jose Andres, Eric Ripert, Carla Hall, Vivian Howard and Marcus Samuelsson.

SOMEWHERE SOUTH - New Series Premiere

Fridays, March 27-May 1, 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET

Travel with Chef Vivian Howard on a culinary tour across the changing American South in this new six-part series. Vivian is IN SEARCH OF the dishes that unite us all - dumplings, hand pies, porridge and more - but which are expressed in delightfully different ways across cultures. Along the way, she meets new friends and teachers, and as she says, discovers "how breaking bread and sharing a meal can create a comfortable place to have meaningful, memorable conversations."

THE INN AT LITTLE WASHINGTON: A DELICIOUS DOCUMENTARY

Friday, March 27, 10:00-11:00 p.m. ET

Explore the ornate world of Chef Patrick O'Connell and his magnificent obsession: the double five star, double five diamond, Michelin rated hotel and restaurant, The Inn at Little Washington. Long considered one of the greatest dining experiences in America with the quirkiest cast of characters imaginable, the film follows both the front and back of house as this "chef's chef" and his team celebrate their 40th year in business while chasing, and triumphantly attaining, the ultimate accolade - a third Michelin star.

FOOD. ROOTS. PHILIPPINES.

(To be announced)

Travel with restaurateur Billy Dec as he journeys across the 7000+ emerald islands of the Philippines IN SEARCH OF THE FAMILY recipes of his ancestors. In an enlightening and personal journey, Dec follows his Filipino bloodlines through mega-city Manila to an island paradise, over treacherous mountain tracks, to restaurants, night markets, and into the humble kitchens of his family elders.





