Oprah to Announce THE COLOR PURPLE Casting in ABC SOUL OF A NATION Special

ABC News' groundbreaking "Soul of a Nation" returns with the special "Screen Queens Rising," exploring how Black actresses, a historically overlooked and undervalued group in Hollywood, have in recent years begun to ascend to the top echelons of entertainment and American culture.

The special will reveal the lead actresses cast in Warner Bros.' film adaptation of the beloved musical "The Color Purple" and feature an exclusive clip of "The Color Purple" producer Oprah Winfrey delivering the casting news to one of the actresses. "ABC News Live Prime" anchor Linsey Davis is first to interview the actresses playing Celie and Sofia in the film.

It was previously announced that Taraji P. Henson will play Shug Avery in the new film adaption. Henson will join the previously announced Corey Hawkins as Harpo and H.E.R. as Squeak. It was also reported that H.E.R. was working with the film's creative team to write a new song for the film.

Blitz Bazawule will direct the movie with a script by Marcus Gardley. It will be released in 2023.

"Screen Queens Rising" examines how Black actresses of Hollywood have become power brokers as well as the iconic moments and roles that have paved the way for them today. The special, hosted by Davis and ABC News senior national affairs correspondent Deborah Roberts, includes Roberts' interview with actress Tessa Thompson and ABC News' "GMA3: What You Need to Know" co-anchor T.J. Holmes' interview with actress and director Halle Berry.

The hour also features interviews with actresses Debbie Allen, Jackée Harry, Marla Gibbs and Regina Hall; and entertainment reporters who look back at the first milestones for Black women in Hollywood, discussing the triumphs, the obstacles and those who blazed the trail. The special includes the return of the fan-favorite "In the Kitchen" discussion moderated by "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin. "Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising" airs Thursday, Feb. 3 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.