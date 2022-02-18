Olivia Munn, Danny Ramirez & More Join TALES OF THE WALKING DEAD

AMC announced TODAY that Olivia Munn ("The Newsroom," "X-Men: Apocalypse," "Six"), Danny Ramirez ("The Falcon & The Winter Soldier"), Loan Chabanol ("Fading Gigolo"), Embeth Davidtz ("Old," "Ray Donovan") and Jessie T. Usher ("Shaft," "The Boys") have joined the cast of "Tales of the Walking Dead," the highly anticipated new series in the expanding THE WALKING DEAD Universe.

The AMC Studios-produced episodic anthology consists of six original, standalone stories focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse. "Tales" is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of THE WALKING DEAD Universe, and showrunner Channing Powell, who has been a writer and producer on "The Walking Dead" and "Fear the Walking Dead," and debuts this summer on AMC and AMC+.

"Olivia, Danny, Loan, Embeth, and Jessie are the latest massive talents that will bring new worlds of TWD to life with big, daring, different, emotional, shocking, scary, and crazy stories. We're excited for them to come walk with us," said Gimple.

Added Powell, "Somehow we have lucked into the greatest cast - Olivia, Jessie, Embeth, Danny, Loan... We've been hoping these episodes will feel like unique, little films and with this range of actors, we are well on our way."

Munn most recently starred in "Violet," a critically acclaimed indie drama written and directed by Justine Bateman. She also starred in Netflix romantic comedy "Love, Wedding, Repeat" and crime thriller "The Gateway." Her voiceover roles this past year include Marvel's "Hit-Monkey," Netflix's "America: The Motion Picture," and short film "Save Ralph.

Ramirez will star in the 20th Century Studios for Hulu suspense/thriller "No Exit," produced by "The Queens Gambit" co-creator, Scott Frank. The film is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Taylor Adams, which will premiere on February 25.

Chabanol was born in Paris, France, and is of Vietnamese, German and Italian descent. She starred in John Turturro's comedy, "Fading Gigolo," alongside Woody Allen and Turturro. Soon after, Chabanol was cast in "Third Person," a romantic drama written and directed by Paul Haggis. She can also be seen in "The Transporter Refueled," produced by Luc Besson.

Davidtz credits include "Old," "Ray Donovan," "Mad Men," "In Treatment," "Californication," "The Amazing Spiderman," "Matilda," and "Schindler's List." She is repped by CAA, Berwick & Kovacik and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.

Usher recently co-starred in "Shaft," written by Kenya Barris and directed by Tim Story. He stars in the titular role of 'JJ Shaft' opposite Samuel L. Jackson and Richard Roundtree. The film is produced by Ira Napoliello and John Davis and released this summer. He will also appear in George Nolfi's upcoming film, "The Banker," opposite Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie.

