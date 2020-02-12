Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson & Peter Sarsgaard Join LOST DAUGHTER

Deadline reports that Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, and Peter Sarsgaard have joined the cast of "The Lost Daughter."

The film will serve as Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut.

"The Lost Daughter" follows Leda (Colman), an elegant college professor on a seaside summer vacation, who becomes consumed by Nina (Johnson) and her young daughter, as she watches them on the beach. Unnerved by their compelling relationship, and their raucous and menacing extended family, she becomes overwhelmed by her own memories of the terror, confusion and intensity of early motherhood. Forced to consider the unconventional choices she made as a young mother and the consequences they had for her family, she begins to unravel. Lost in ways she can't explain, she finds herself caught in the strange and ominous world of her own mind.

Gyllenhall said, "When I finished reading Elena Ferrante's The Lost Daughter, I felt that something secret and true had been said out loud. And I was both disturbed and comforted by that. I immediately thought how much more intense the experience would be in a movie theatre, with other people around. And I set to work on this adaptation. I find that the script has attracted other people interested in exploring these secret truths about motherhood, sexuality, femininity, desire. And I'm thrilled to continue my collaboration with such brave and exciting actors and filmmakers."

Read the original story on Deadline.





