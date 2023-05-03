Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Olga Merediz Joins Disney's PUPSTRUCTION Series

The series is set to premiere WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14, with a simulcast on Disney Channel and Disney Junior (8:00 a.m. EDT).

May. 03, 2023  

"Pupstruction," an imaginative, music-filled animated series from Disney Branded Television that follows the adventures of the Pupstruction team - a doggone hard-working construction crew ranging from some of the brawniest breeds to irresistibly cute and playful puppies - is set to premiere WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14, with a simulcast on Disney Channel and Disney Junior (8:00 a.m. EDT).

An initial batch of episodes will premiere the same day on on-demand platforms and Disney+. Created and executive-produced by Emmy® Award-nominated writer and producer Travis Braun ("T.O.T.S."), the series, which has already been picked up for a second season, highlights themes of teamwork, family, community, creative problem-solving, and the importance of imaginative play.

"Pupstruction" centers on crew leader Phinny, an innovative young corgi who dreams up some of the biggest and wildest ideas to help his town of Petsburg. The other members of Pupstruction are Luna, a comically spontaneous sheepdog; Roxy, a can-do rottweiler; and Tank, a lovable, snack-obsessed mastiff. Although Phinny might be the smallest pup on the crew, he proves that you don't need big paws to have big ideas. Together, the Pupstruction crew uses mud, sweat, drool and plenty of heart to build and create.

Geared towards kids ages 2-7, each episode features two 11-minute stories with an original song in each episode. The main title theme song, written by series' songwriter/composer Rob Cantor, will be released on Friday, May 12. The full digital soundtrack, "Disney Junior Music: Pupstruction," featuring the theme song plus additional songs from the series, will be released by Walt Disney Records on June 14. Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing is developing product lines inspired by the series featuring apparel, figures, vehicles, role-play products, plush, books and more.

The series stars Yonas Kibreab (Pixar's upcoming "Elio") as Phinny, Carson Minniear ("Big City Greens") as Tank, Scarlett Kate Ferguson ("I'm Dying Up Here") as Roxy and newcomer Mica Zeltzer as Luna, as well as Yvette Nicole Brown ("Firebuds") as Mayor Gilmore, Bobby Moynihan ("Saturday Night Live") as Bobby Boots, Grey DeLisle ("The Simpsons") as Maya, Kari Wahlgren ("The Ghost and Molly McGee") as Scratch, Eric Bauza ("Muppet Babies") as characters Harry, Sniff and Lloyd, and Alessandra Perez ("T.O.T.S.") as Bailey.

In addition to Braun, the series' creative team for season one includes Victor Cook ("T.O.T.S.") as executive producer, Robyn Brown ("Muppet Babies") as co-producer/story editor and Abigail Nesbitt ("T.O.T.S.") as supervising director. Rob Cantor ("The Ghost and Molly McGee") is songwriter and composer. "Pupstruction" is produced by Titmouse in association with Disney Junior.

Watch the trailer here:






