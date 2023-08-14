OWN's New Five-Part Docu-Series 'Time of Essence,' to Premiere on Friday

“Time of Essence” premieres on Friday, August, 18 at 9 pm ET/PT.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

OWN's New Five-Part Docu-Series 'Time of Essence,' to Premiere on Friday

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network will premiere its highly anticipated original documentary series, “Time of Essence” on Friday, August, 18 at 9 pm ET/PT. The five-part, one-hour series is a celebration of the trailblazing magazine that reaches a global community of over 20 million Black women and has REVEALED some of the most captivating and influential covers of the past half-century. 

“Times of Essence” features thought leaders, celebrities and culture defining influencers in the series, including: Ms. Oprah Winfrey, Oscar®-winning actresses Halle Berry and Whoopi Goldberg; Emmy®-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, Regina Hall and Taye Diggs; Golden Globe®-winning actress Taraji P. Henson; actress Gabrielle Union-Wade; fashion model and icon Beverly Johnson and her daughter Anansa Sims; singer and actress Vanessa Williams; attorney and The View host Sunny Hostin; producer and former president of Motown Productions, Suzanne de Passe; iconic ESSENCE Magazine editor Mikki Taylor, long-time Editor-In-Chief Susan L. Taylor and current President and CEO Caroline Wanga, amongst others. 

“Time of Essence” tells the story of how ESSENCE Magazine has informed and reflected Black culture in America for over 50 years. Each episode explores a different decade – from the ’70s to TODAY – and features first-hand commentary on that era’s biggest moments from the icons, trailblazers, staffers and leaders who lived and defined them. This candid commentary is coupled with never-before-seen footage and exclusive behind-the-scenes moments from the worlds of entertainment, sports, politics, fashion and beauty.

“Time of Essence '' is produced by 51 Minds and ESSENCE Studios LLC for OWN. Executive producers are Christian Sarabia and Nicole Elliott for 51 Minds, Raymond Garcia for Major TV, and Emmet Dennis, Sidra Smith, Stephanie “NöNe'' Dunivan and Barkue Tubman-Zawolo for ESSENCE Studios LLC. 

﻿ESSIES and fans can celebrate the history of the magazine with the ‘Time of Essence Cover Creator,’ by uploading personal photos and craft bespoke Essence covers. To design your own Essence cover, visit: own.tv/essencecover and tag @Essence and @owntv. #OWNTimeofEssence 

Tune In Each Week on OWN

Episodes of the “Time of Essence” documentary series will air weekly on OWN and available for streaming on MAX. 

Episode 1 – “Chapter One: The 1970s” - Premieres Friday, August 18 @ 9pm ET/PT 
Episode 2 – “Chapter Two: The 1980s” - Premieres Friday, August 25 @ 9pm ET/PT 
Episode 3 – “Chapter Three: The 1990s” - Premieres Friday, September 1 @ 9pm ET/PT 
Episode 4 – “Chapter Four: The 2000s” - Premieres Friday, September 8 @ 9pm ET/PT 
Episode 5 – Premieres Friday, September 15 @ 9pm ET/PT 

About “Time of Essence” 

"Time of Essence'' will tell the story of how ESSENCE has informed and reflected Black culture in America for over 50 years. Each episode explores a different decade – from the '70s to TODAY – and features first-hand commentary on that era's biggest moments from the icons, trailblazers, staffers and leaders who lived and defined them.

This candid commentary is coupled with never-before-seen footage and exclusive behind-the-scenes moments from the worlds of entertainment, sports, politics, fashion and beauty. “Time of Essence '' is produced by 51 Minds and ESSENCE Studios LLC for OWN. Executive producers are Christian Sarabia and Nicole Elliott for 51 Minds, Raymond Garcia for Major TV, and Emmet Dennis, Sidra Smith, Stephanie “NöNe'' Dunivan and Barkue Tubman-Zawolo for ESSENCE Studios LLC.



