OWN Reveals First Look At BEHIND EVERY MAN

OWN: Oprah Winfrey NETWORK revealed today a first look of its upcoming new series "Behind Every Man" from prolific executive producer Carlos King (OWN's "Love & Marriage: Huntsville") premiering Saturday, November 7 at 10 p.m. ET / PT. Joining the network's lineup of Saturday night unscripted hits, each episode of the new series will shine a spotlight on the strong Black women behind famous men we look up to and admire, focusing on the passions, struggles and sacrifices the women have made to support the men they love.

Hosted by Melody Holt ("Love & Marriage: Huntsville"), the series' star-studded lineup includes multi-platinum R&B artist Usher and his mother Jonnetta Patton, gospel music legend Kirk Franklin and his wife Tammy Franklin, multi-Grammy Award winner Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Smith, artist multi-platinum selling artist Wyclef Jean and his wife Claudinette Jean and DJ and radio host DJ Envy and his wife Gia Casey.

Check out a first look at the series below!

Saturday, November 7 (10 p.m. - 11 p.m. ET/PT): Jonnetta Patton

Usher Raymond is a multi-platinum R&B artist who has sold more than 100 million records worldwide. The manager who helped him rise to the top was his mother, Jonnetta Patton. From childhood to where her entrepreneurial spirit has taken her today, this is her story.

Saturday, November 14 (10 p.m. - 11 p.m. ET/PT): Tammy Franklin

Kirk Franklin is one of the most successful gospel artists in history, but many DON'T know the incredible life-story of his wife, Tammy Franklin, whose faith gave her the strength to support her husband in his anointed journey to stardom.

Saturday, November 21 (10 p.m. - 11 p.m. ET/PT): Crystal Smith

Grammy Award winning artist Ne-Yo is one of the most successful R&B artists of his generation. Raised by a tireless mother who overcame her own set of challenges, Ne-Yo was destined to find the love with someone equally as strong, his wife Crystal.

Saturday, November 28 (10 p.m. - 11 p.m. ET/PT): Claudinette Jean

Wyclef Jean is music's most successful Haitian American and an international household name. But many DON'T know that his success stems from the woman by his side, Claudinette Jean, who remained his biggest support while striving for her own dreams.

Saturday, December 5 (10 p.m. - 11 p.m. ET/PT): Gia Casey

Raashaun Casey, aka DJ Envy, is a world-class radio host, DJ, and producer who's Syndicated in over 100 markets. This is the story of his other half, Gia Casey, who has persevered through incredible adversities during their nearly 20 years together.

"Behind Every Man" is executive produced by Carlos King, Jonathan Fountain and Courtney S. Parker and co-executive produced by Angela Dugan in partnership with OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

