OWN Announces Animated Election-Themed Comedy SINCERELY, CAMILLE

OWN: OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK announced today its first ever digital animated short-form comedy series "Sincerely, Camille" from creator Munirah Safiyah Jones ("Junt Land"). A key component to the network's OWN YOUR VOTE nonpartisan get-out-the-vote initiative, the six-part original series offers a humorous, irreverent, and informative take on politics and the issues impacting Black women in the lead-up to the 2020 November election.

The first two episodes launched today, Tuesday, September 29, on Twitter (Link to view episodes HERE) and will be available across OWN's digital platforms and the network's Watch OWN App on Wednesday, September 30. Subsequent episodes, each approximately five minutes in length, will roll out twice weekly.

"Sincerely, Camille" follows a trio of women - Camille, Staci, and Sara - navigating life, work and relationships in the throes of the 2020 presidential election cycle. Three friends, three different viewpoints, three varying approaches to evoking civic participation. The series follows the women's efforts to get their communities informed, engaged, and inspired to act in one of the most important elections in American history. The satirical series provides powerful insight and edgy social commentary on the current political climate and the choices Black women face this fall.

"We are always looking for unique voices and innovative ways to tell stories that matter to our audience and we're excited that, for the first time, OWN is creating animated comedy shorts with the talented storyteller, Munirah Safiyah Jones. The series not only entertains and engages, but communicates a critical message about the importance of voting," said Tina Perry, president, OWN. "Our viewers will instantly relate to these characters as they deal with the real-world issues and concerns impacting Black women."

"It's an honor to work for Ms. Winfrey and OWN and to help serve the Black community as we approach these historic 2020 elections," said Munirah Safiyah Jones, creator/executive producer. "My hope is that we have created a fresh, engaging way to encourage people to register to vote and cast their ballot this fall."

Whether it be affordable healthcare or legal reform, "Sincerely, Camille" starts the conversation and encourages the audience to continue it. Animation provides a dynamic way of delivering the sermon-minus the preaching. "Sincerely, Camille" encourages four things: dialogue about the issues, voter registration, volunteering, and informed voting.

"Sincerely, Camille" characters are voiced by creator Munirah Safiyah Jones as 'Camille, Restaurant Guy, and others' as well as talent including Kent King ("General Hospital" as 'Sara', Kiana Thompson ("Friend Request") as 'Staci', Havon Baraka ("Castles in the Air") as 'Melvin', Jon Bridell ("Sanctuary") as 'Drew', Jay Devon Johnson as 'Daddy Earl', Harlen Ernest ("ATL Homicide") as 'Walter', JS Tate as 'Junior', Donna Rusch ("Criminal Minds") as 'Rose', Michelle Murphy voicing multiple characters, Ifeoluwa Adenyi as 'Crystal', and Thando Dlomo as the 'Therapist.'

"Sincerely, Camille" is produced for OWN by Executive Producer Munirah Safiyah Jones and Harpo Films.

Watch a teaser here:

Exclusively with #OWNYourVote, comes a new animated series from creator Munirah Safiyah Jones: Sincerely Camille. pic.twitter.com/1lpdbgnath - #OWNYourVote (@OWNYourVote) September 28, 2020

