O'Shea Jackson Jr. Joins SWAGGER, From Kevin Durant

Deadline reports that, in a re-casting, O'Shea Jackson Jr. has joined "Swagger," an upcoming basketball drama series from Apple. Kevin Durant produces.

Winston Duke ("Black Panther") originally held the role, but he was injured on set and had to step back.

"Thank you to Imagine, CBS and Apple TV for the opportunity to have collaborated on this project," said Duke. "As I work toward a full recovery in the coming months, I look forward to joining everyone on future endeavors. Congratulations to O'Shea - I have no doubt that he'll shine in this role."

"Swagger" explores the world of youth basketball, and the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption.

Jackson will play Ike, a youth basketball coach and former star player.

Read the original story on Deadline.





