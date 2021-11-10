ONE PIECE Series on Netflix Announces Cast

It was previously announced that Netflix, Tomorrow Studios and Shueisha have partnered to adapt one of the best-selling manga series of all time, One Piece, as a live action series, bringing this pirate adventure story from Japan to audiences around the world. Today, Netflix announced that Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson and Taz Skylar will be joining the cast as series regulars.

Iñaki Godoy (he/him) will play Monkey D. Luffy. (Past Credits: Go, Youth!, Who Killed Sara?) Mackenyu (he/him) will play Roronoa Zoro. (Past Credits: Rurouni Kenshin: Final Chapter, Pacific Rim: Uprising) Emily Rudd (she/her) will play Nami. (Past Credits: Fear Street, Hunters) Jacob Romero Gibson (he/him) will play Usopp. (Past Credits: Greenleaf, All Rise) Taz Skylar (he/him) will play Sanji. (Past Credits: Boiling Point, Villain )

Author of the manga series and Executive Producer Eiichrio Oda says, "We've been working with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios on the massive project that is the Hollywood live action series adaptation of ONE PIECE! How many years has it been since it was announced, right? I know, I know! But rest assured we've been making steady progress all along! It's not easy when you're working with people from different cultures! But it's precisely that process that can yield something special! For now, we're able to announce the main cast! Rather, we need to hurry and announce it or else it'll be leaked, apparently! Hilarious, lol. Their face, the size of their mouths and hands, their aura, the way they carry themselves, their voice, their acting skills, their height, the balance amongst the Straw Hat Crew, etc...! We decided on this cast after numerous discussions involving people around the world! These are the people who will be our Straw Hat Pirates! It'll take a bit more time to get this show done, but we'll continue to do our best to deliver a show that we're confident will be enjoyed by everyone around the world! Look forward to more updates in the future!"

Showrunner, Writer and Executive Producer Steven Maeda and Writer and Executive Producer Matt Owens say, "We are so excited to set sail with this amazing and talented cast! Finding the right people to pull off the looks, emotions, and actions of the iconic Straw Hats was a long and challenging (and fun!) process. Much like the search for THE ONE Piece itself. But we have finally found the perfect fits! They have already begun working very hard to bring these characters to life. You will come to know and love them just as much as their manga counterparts. All of us can't wait to show you what we've come up with! Onward to adventure!"