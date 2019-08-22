Noah Hawley's THE BRIDGEWATER TRIANGLE Lands At FX

Deadline reports that FX has come out on top in negotiations for the rights to Brian Miller's short story "The Bridgewater Triangle." Noah Hawley will executive produce, and Miller is on to write the pilot.

The premise: Everyone's heard of the Bermuda Triangle, but there's a far more terrifying place known as The Bridgewater Triangle in southeastern Massachusetts. It's an actual area of well-documented supernatural activity that covers 17 small towns and 200 square miles of New England. The Bridgewater Triangle is an apocalyptic horror thriller set in these small towns. When a massive paranormal event strikes these 17 communities simultaneously, it turns these idyllic towns upside down and affects thousands of lives. Three estranged siblings must somehow survive and come together in the chaos as the only ones who can stop it.

Noah Hawley created Fargo, an FX anthology series based in the same strange, mysterious, mid-western world of the original Coen Brothers movie. He also created Marvel comic book series Legion.

Bad Robot is currently adapting Miller's book "Necropolis" for television.

Read the original story on Deadline.





