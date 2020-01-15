Nicole Kidman And Hugh Grant Star in THE UNDOING on HBO

From Emmy®, Academy Award and Golden Globe-winning director Susanne Bier and the Emmy®-winning creator of "Big Little Lies," David E. Kelley and starring Emmy® and Academy Award and Golden Globe-winner Nicole Kidman (HBO's "Big Little Lies") and Emmy® nominee Hugh Grant ("A Very English Scandal"), comes the six-part limited series THE UNDOING, debuting this May, exclusively on HBO. Directed by Susanne Bier and created and written for television by David E. Kelley, who also serves as showrunner; executive produced by Susanne Bier, David E. Kelley through David E. Kelley Productions, Nicole Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films, Bruna Papandrea through Made Up Stories, Stephen Garrett and Celia Costas.



The limited series will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.

The limited series follows Grace and Jonathan Fraser (Kidman and Hugh Grant) who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. Overnight a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child (Noah Jupe) and her family.



THE UNDOING also stars Edgar Ramirez (Emmy® nominee for "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace" and "Carlos") as Detective Joe Mendoza; Ismael Cruz Cordova ("Berlin Station") as Fernando Alves; Matilda De Angelis as Elena Alves; Lily Rabe ("American Horror Story") as Sylvia Steinetz; Noma Dumezweni ("Black Earth Rising") as Haley Fitzgerald; Noah Jupe ("Honey Boy" and "A Quiet Place 2") as Henry Fraser, Jonathan and Grace's precocious and artistic 12-year-old son; Sofie Gråbøl (HBO's "Gentleman Jack," "Fortitude") as Catherine Stamper; and Donald Sutherland (Emmy® winner for "Citizen X") as Franklin Reinhardt, Grace's father, a retired financier and loving grandfather who is tasked with protecting his family when turbulent revelations come to light.





