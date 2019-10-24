Nickelodeon to Debut New SPONGEBOB Balloon & BLUE'S CLUES Float at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

-Nickelodeon is celebrating 20 years of its iconic SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS series with a brand-new high-flying balloon at the 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®. The new balloon features everyone's favorite subaquatic sponge and his beloved pet snail Gary. The nationally televised holiday spectacle will also feature a brand-new float inspired by the network's highly anticipated preschool series Blue's Clues &You!, a remake of the groundbreaking interactive series, Blue's Clues, which premieres on Nov. 11, at 1 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon.

"The Macy's Parade is thrilled to welcome back two fan favorites with the return of our porous pal SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS for his 15th flight down the streets of Manhattan, this year with his beloved pet snail Gary along for the ride; and the iconic pup Blue returning to the Parade line-up after more than a decade with a brand-new float celebrating the upcoming series Blue's Clues & You!," said Jordan Dabby, producer of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. "Nickelodeon and the Macy's Parade are synonymous with great family entertainment and we are thrilled to extend that long-time partnership with the new additions of these two beloved characters to the Thanksgiving celebration."

"The MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE is an annual event that delights the millions of viewers who line the streets of New York City and millions of families who watch the awe-inspiring spectacle at home," said Charlotte Castillo, Senior Vice President, Global Franchise Planning, Viacom Nickelodeon Consumer Products. "This year, kids of all ages will be on the receiving end of a double dose of Nickelodeon nostalgia as two of our most iconic characters make a return to the Parade route, with a brand-new SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS balloon and a Blue's Clues & You! float."

SpongeBob SquarePants, will make his 15th appearance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. In 2004, SpongeBob made history as the Parade's first-ever square balloon and this year, he will take to the sky with his pet snail Gary in tow, as he makes his way through the Big Apple on his Thanksgiving hiatus from Bikini Bottom. The brand-new SpongeBob balloon, which stands at 44-feet high, 36-feet wide and 46-feet long takes on his unique shape with the help of more than 800 internal tie-lines that pull the single chamber sphere balloon into a square.

Nickelodeon's playful pup Blue, will be making a return to the annual holiday spectacle on a brand-new float that will showcase a 22-foot tall Blue, inspired by the look and feel of the new series Blue's Clues & You!, a remake of the groundbreaking interactive series, Blue's Clues. Covered in 13 pounds of glitter, Blue will shine down the Parade route as she greets fans of all ages. Making an appearance alongside Blue will be the new live-action host of Blue's Clues & You! Joshua Dela Cruz.

The MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE will also feature three fan-favorite returning Nickelodeon elements: from their underground lair to the streets of New York City, Nickelodeon's Heroes in a Half-Shell will take fans on a wild ride to 34th street on a one-of-a-kind RISE OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES float; PAW Patrol's Chase character balloon will show the citizens of New York City that "no job is too big, no pup is too small;" and the SHIMMER AND SHINE float will transport spectators to the whimsical world of Zahramay Falls with twin genies-in-training Shimmer and Shine.

The 93rd Annual MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE airs nationwide on NBC-TV, on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 from 9 a.m.- Noon; in all time zones.

A new generation of preschoolers will be searching for clues with beloved puppy Blue in Nickelodeon's Blue's Clues & You!, which will feature a new live-action host, Josh (played by Joshua Dela Cruz), and brand-new elements alongside refreshed iconic items from the original series. Blue's Clues & You! premieres Monday, Nov. 11, at 1 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon.





