Nick Cannon to Host All-New Special NICK CANNON'S HIT VIRAL VIDEOS - HOLIDAYS

Nick Cannon will host an all-new holiday clip show special "Nick Cannon's Hit Viral Videos - Holidays 2019," airing Monday, December 16 at 8/7c on FOX!

TV Personalities Kelly Osbourne and Jeannie Mai, and Comedian J.B. Smoove will join as special guests.

You are invited to the holiday party of the year, as Nick Cannon and his special celebrity guests showcase the funniest and most unbelievable viral videos, from comical holiday mishaps to adorable pets to mischievous kids - and everything in between!

Then, on WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), catch Nick as he hosts the Season Two finale of THE MASKED SINGER.

Join the conversation about FOX's Not So Silent Nights on Twitter with #JOLLYASFOX.





