New U.K. Reality Show Puts British Family in Africa

Variety reports that Channel 4 in the U.K. will broadcast "The British Tribe Next Door," where a British family spend four weeks with a remote tribe in Namibia. The twist in this format is that, unlike most adventurers, the participants don't say goodbye to the comforts of their home - instead, they take them with them.

According to Variety, THE FAMILY will have access to running water, electricity, and all their possessions. The chosen British family is the Moffatts--Scarlett Moffatt is a British reality television personality already.

The community they will be joining is a small village of semi-nomadic Himba cattle-herders, who live largely traditional lives and who will be given a look at sedentary, high-tech, consumerist Western lifestyles. The four episodes will also explore the challenges to the Himba way of life, from the lure of nearby towns on their youths to the effects of global warming on their harvests.

"This series contrasts two worlds on a spectacular scale - but at its heart, is about the extraordinary relationships it creates," said Alf Lawrie, head of factual entertainment at Channel 4.

Read the original story on Variety.





