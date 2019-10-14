New Sidney Lindner & The Silver Wilderness Collective Video Premieres at Ghettoblaster

Broken Sparrow Records is very pleased to announce this first installment in a new triptych short film inspired by the Sidney Lindner & The Silver Wilderness Collective LP Summer Ghosts / Nightfalls has premiered at Ghettoblaster. The films were created by director Ryan Prows, who's debut feature Lowlife premiered at Fantasia Fest 2017 to rave reviews and won an Audience Award and Cheval Noir Special Jury Prize.

The Silver Wilderness Collective is the most recent project assembled by veteran songwriter Lindner. Following the dissolution of the band Torrez (which he co-founded), Lindner released three albums between 2004 and 2013 under the name The Hotel Alexis.



Expansive, languid and ethereal, Summer Ghosts / Nightfalls is as warm and resonant as the old New Hampshire church in which it was recorded. Lindner's slow-motion Pop songwriting is elevated by the deft hand with which ornament is applied. In addition to Lindner on guitar and vocals and Michael Yorgensen (Ike Hammond) on guitar, piano, organ, and synth, the record features Chris Decato (guitar, bass, piano, organs, percussion, harmonica, synthesizer), Gregg Porter (drums, percussion), Guy Capacelatro III (bass, guitar), Clara Kababian (viola and violin), Jim Rioux (drums), and Karen Elizabeth (vocals).

Watch the new video here:





