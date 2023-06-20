New Season of PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES Returns This Summer on ID

The 7th season of PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES will premiere Monday, July 10 at 9/8c on ID.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

New Season of PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES Returns This Summer on ID

The leading true crime network Investigation Discovery and PEOPLE’s award-winning journalists join forces yet again to bring another captivating season of the powerful series PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES to ID.

Premiering this summer, the series will continue to heighten PEOPLE’s acclaimed original reporting on some of the nation’s most shocking cases and unsolved mysteries and expand on them with unprecedented access, fresh insight and powerful perspectives. The 7th season of PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES will premiere Monday, July 10 at 9/8c on ID.

PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES’ shines a spotlight on some of the most horrifying crimes that have gripped the nation in recent memory.

From a mass murder at a yogurt shop in Austin, Texas, that shook the city to its core to exclusive, new revelations in a disturbing missing persons case in the High Sierras that has been a fixation of internet sleuths for years to insight into THE HUNT to track down the Times Square Killer - each episode continues to offer exclusive interviews with those closest to these crimes, incredible archival footage and emotional, firsthand accounts from victims’ loved ones and survivors.

In the chilling two-hour season premiere, Girl Scout Murders on Monday, July 10 at 9/8c on ID, PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES  delves into the 1977 brutal assault and murder of three Oklahoma Girl Scouts away at summer camp: Lori Lee Farmer, Doris Denise Milner and Michele Heather Guse. The case dominated national headlines for more than a year as law enforcement scrambled to find answers.

PEOPLE’s reporting team takes viewers through the twists and turns of this case, from how local authorities zeroed in on a suspect (a prison escapee with a dangerous past), the all encompassing manhunt to track him down and the subsequent trial that led to heartbreak for the victims’ families and many unanswered questions.

Featuring an exclusive emotional, new interview with Lori Lee Farmer’s parents and siblings, as well as testimony from jurors on the trial and experts close to the case, PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES’ gripping season premiere offers key insight into a decades-old case that still lingers in the public consciousness.



