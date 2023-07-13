New STAR WARS: YOUNG JEDI ADVENTURES Coming to Disney+ in August

Disney+, Disney Junior and Lucasfilm announced that “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” Season 1 continues with six all-new episodes. The new episodes will debut on Disney+ and Disney Junior beginning August 2, 2023, with more episodes to come later this year. In total, “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” Season 1 will be a 25-episode run.

Set during The High Republic era, the animated series follows Jedi Younglings as they study the ways of the Force and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi. The series was recently nominated for a 2023 Television Critics Association Award and was awarded a Common Sense Seal from Common Sense Media, which acknowledges outstanding media that families can enjoy together.

The first seven episodes from the series, which premiered May 4, saw the Younglings train with Master Yoda and Master Zia at the Jedi temple on Tenoo, meet pilot and fast friend Nash Durango, and clash with pirate Taborr Val Dorn. The six new episodes will follow the Younglings as they continue to hone their Force abilities and go on adventures across the galaxy.

"We've been thrilled to see a whole new generation fall in love with the Star Wars galaxy through ‘Young Jedi Adventures,’" says James Waugh, series executive producer and senior vice president, franchise content & strategy at Lucasfilm. “We hope to continue delighting younglings, Jedi padawans, and the fans of all ages who have declared themselves #NubsNation, with these new episodes."

Extensions for “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” include multiple books such as Leveled Readers, Little Golden Books, Coloring & Activity formats, and more, plus an assortment of playsets, figures, apparel, plush, and more from Hasbro, LEGO, Mattel, and more. A selection of items are now available at your favorite major retailers, including ShopDisney.

Produced by Lucasfilm in collaboration with WILD Canary for Disney+ and Disney Junior, “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” is executive produced by Lucasfilm’s James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, and Josh Rimes. Michael Olson (“Puppy Dog Pals”) is showrunner and executive producer; Elliot M. Bour (“Elena of Avalor”) is supervising director and co-producer; Jeannine Hodson (“Puppy Dog Pals”) is producer; and Lamont Magee (“Black Lightning”) is consulting producer.

“Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” stars Jamaal Avery, Jr. as Kai Brightstar, Juliet Donenfeld as Lys Solay, Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs, Emma Berman as Nash Durango, Trey Murphy as Taborr, Jonathan Lipow as RJ-83, Nasim Pedrad as Master Zia Zanna, and Piotr Michael as Master Yoda.

Watch the new teaser here:



