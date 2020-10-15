New Episodes Announced for Netflix's SONG EXPLODER

Previous artists include Alicia Keys, Lin-Manuel Miranda, R.E.M., and Ty Dolla $ign.

Netflix announces new episodes of Song Exploder, a documentary series based off the acclaimed podcast of the same name by host and executive producer Hrishikesh Hirway, to premiere globally December 15, 2020. Following the podcast's structure, each episode features an influential musician as they reveal how they brought their popular songs to life. The series weaves together in-depth interviews, archival footage, and raw recordings as each artist breaks down their song, layer by layer, sharing intimate insight into the personal inspiration BEHIND THE MUSIC and lyrics. Previous artists include Alicia Keys, Lin-Manuel Miranda, R.E.M., and Ty Dolla $ign.

Volume 2 features Grammy and BRIT Award-winning singer and songwriter Dua Lipa, who delves into the personal struggles and musical influences that went into the making of her hit song "Love Again" from her second studio album, Future Nostalgia; the Multi-Platinum band The Killers who break down "When You Were Young," the deeply personal song that felt like a turning point for the band; Oscar, Grammy and Emmy-winning composer and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails who discusses the powerfully haunting song "Hurt," the final track on NIN's second studio album, The Downward Spiral; and Natalia Lafourcade, the Grammy and 12-time Latin Grammy-winning singer and songwriter, who explains how she channeled her history and homeland of Veracruz, Mexico, to create the hit song "Hasta La Raíz."

Hrishikesh Hirway says: "I first interviewed Trent Reznor for a Nine Inch Nails episode of the podcast back in 2017, and afterwards, as I was packing up my microphone and laptop, he asked me, 'Have you ever thought about making this into a TV show?' It was just a glimmer of an idea back then. I'm so excited that it's come to life, and I get to share four more episodes of the series with these beloved artists. They're all so different from one another in terms of sound and background, and I can't wait for people to see and hear their stories, and the unique path they each took to create these songs."

Hrishikesh Hirway launched the Song Exploder podcast in 2014, serving as host and producer. Since then, the podcast has been streamed and downloaded over 60 million times, and featured guests including Fleetwood Mac, Lorde, Solange, U2, Metallica, The Roots, and more.

Morgan Neville, whose film 20 Feet From Stardom won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature and a Grammy Award for Best Music Film, joins Hirway as an executive producer and director of one of the episodes. His work has garnered him five additional Grammy nominations, and his 2018 film about Mister Rogers, Won't You Be My Neighbor? is the top-grossing biographical documentary ever produced.

Hirway is also a musician, with his band The One AM Radio, and MOORS, a collaboration with rapper/actor Lakeith Stanfield. As a composer, his credits include the Netflix original series Everything Sucks, the theme for ESPN's 30 FOR 30 podcast, and now the theme for the Song Exploder series on Netflix.

Song Exploder is produced by Tremolo Productions. Hrishikesh Hirway, Morgan Neville and Caitrin Rogers serve as Executive Producers and Dominic Musacchio serves as Co-Executive Producer. The series is based on the podcast by Hrishikesh Hirway. Episodes directed by Morgan Neville and Nicola B. Marsh.

