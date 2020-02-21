Netflix's THE WITCHER Begins Season 2 Production and Announces New Casting

This month, Netflix's The Witcher began production on season 2 in the UK, for a planned launch in 2021.

Returning to the cast for season two are Henry Cavill (Mission Impossible - Fallout, Man of Steel) who leads the cast of The Witcher saga, playing the role of Geralt of Rivia. Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders, Wanderlust) returns as the sorceress Yennefer, Freya Allan (Third Day, Gunpowder Milkshake) as Ciri and Joey Batey (Knightfall, Strike) as fan-favourite Jaskier.

New cast for season two include Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and recent graduate Mecia Simson, as Francesca.

The series will be directed by Stephen Surjik (Umbrella Academy) who will direct 201 and 202, Sarah O'Gorman (Cursed) for episodes 203 and 204, Ed Bazalgette (The Last Kingdom) for episodes 205 and 208, and Geeta Patel (Meet The Patels) for episodes 206 and 207.

Other returning cast include MyAnna Buring (Kill List) as Tissaia, Tom Canton (Good Karma Hospital) as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper (Peterloo) as Murta, Jeremy Crawford (Titans) as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu (Marco Polo) as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard (Cursed) as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson (Judy) as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Hunter Street) as Dara, Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss Merigold, Therica Wilson Read (Young Wallender) as Sabrina

The Witcher showrunner and Executive Producer, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich (Marvel's Daredevil, Marvel's The Defenders, Umbrella Academy) commented: "The reaction to season one of The Witcher set a high bar for adding new talent for the second season. Sophie Holland and her casting team have once again found the very best people to embody these characters, and in the hands of these accomplished directors, we're excited to see these new stories come to life."





