Netflix to Host Its First-Ever Live Sports Event

The Netflix Cup is set to stream live on Netflix beginning at 3p.m. PT / 6p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 14th. 

By: Oct. 17, 2023

This fall, stars of two Netflix sports series will face off in The Netflix Cup, Netflix’s first-ever live sports event featuring athletes from Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Full Swing.

The drivers and golfers will pair up to compete in a match play tournament at Wynn Golf Club at Wynn Las Vegas, the only 18-hole, championship golf course on the Las Vegas Strip, to kick off the week of the inaugural FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX.

The Netflix Cup is set to stream live on Netflix beginning at 3p.m. PT / 6p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 14th. 

The Netflix Cup’s roster currently includes:

Formula 1® Drivers: Alex Albon (Williams Racing), Pierre Gasly (BWT Alpine F1 Team), Lando Norris (McLaren Racing), and Carlos Sainz (Scuderia Ferrari).

PGA TOUR Golfers: Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas. 

In a clash of wheels and irons, four pairs consisting of one Formula 1® driver and one PGA TOUR professional will play an eight-hole match with the top two teams advancing to the final hole, where they will battle for the chance to win the inaugural Netflix Cup title. 

The Netflix Cup is a first-of-its-kind live event that showcases two of Netflix’s sports programming breakouts. Formula 1: Drive to Survive is now in production on its sixth season as the fandom continues to popularize the sport in the US. Full Swing, one of 2023’s new series, is finishing filming on a second season and is credited with a rise in PGA TOUR fan engagement.

“We love to see how our sports series have brought increased fandom to sports leagues and competitions all over the world,” said Gabe Spitzer, Vice President, Nonfiction Sports, Netflix. “The Netflix Cup will take that energy to the next level with global stars from two popular hits competing in our first-ever live sports event.” 

“The continued success of Drive to Survive has played a significant role in the growth of Formula 1 in the US, which has ultimately led to the addition of a third American race,” said Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. “It’s only fitting that we kick off our inaugural race weekend with a fun event that can be streamed by F1 and PGA TOUR fans around the globe.”

“The PGA TOUR is proud to participate in this significant milestone for Netflix and we look forward to showcasing our sport’s professional athletes to a live global audience,” said Norb Gambuzza, PGA TOUR Senior Vice President, Media and Gaming. “New and diverse audiences have come to know more about both our sports and their athletes through Full Swing and Drive to Survive, and we are excited to team up with Netflix, Formula 1 and the Las Vegas Grand Prix on this exciting concept.”

“The Wynn Golf Club has hosted a number of unique matchups over the years and The Netflix Cup will be an incredible addition to the storied history of the course,” said Steve Weitman, President of Wynn Las Vegas. “This tournament will showcase a tremendous roster of talent, competing on the only golf course on the Las Vegas Strip, just steps away from the inaugural Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.” 

Netflix is the premier home for great sports stories with popular series such as Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Full Swing, Untold, Quarterback, Tour de France: Unchained, Break Point and upcoming series following athletes in track and field, soccer, rugby and NASCAR. 

The Netflix Cup, which is sanctioned by the PGA TOUR and Formula 1®, will be produced by Excel Sports Management, BZ Entertainment, and Full Day Productions (Connor Schell and David Chamberlin), the company behind the ESPY Awards, the Oscars Red Carpet Show and the NFL Honors. 



