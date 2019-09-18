Netflix Signs First-Look Deal With Nahnatchka Khan

Variety reports that "Always Be My Maybe" director Nahnatcha Khan has signed an exclusive first-look deal with Netflix. Khan is also the creator and executive producer of hit sitcom "Fresh Off The Boat."

Khan is also known for creating "Don't Trust the B- in Apartment 23." She also has an overall deal with Universal Television.

Scott Stuber, head of Netflix Film, said, "Nahnatchka is a whip smart, funny, talented filmmaker. She has an incredible eye for storytelling and bringing to light new talent and ideas. We're thrilled to be the home to more of her films."

Khan said, "I had such an amazing experience working with Scott, Racheline and the entire team at Netflix - not only are they dedicated to making quality comedy, but also to supporting different voices and perspectives. Plus my dad just got Netflix so he could watch my movie and he's expecting more content from me."

Read the original story on Variety.





